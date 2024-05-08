Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ NMRA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 141,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

