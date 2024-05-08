PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,806. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $89,386.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,143. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PUBM. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUBM

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.