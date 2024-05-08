B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.
BTG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 7,109,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809,156. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.20%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
