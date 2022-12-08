Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

