HC Wainwright Boosts AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $17.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEYE

AudioEye Price Performance

AEYE opened at $12.47 on Thursday. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.38 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.36.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AudioEye by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.