StockNews.com Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Hold

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

National Bank Stock Up 3.6 %

NBHC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

