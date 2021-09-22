Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,919. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

