Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $956,000 in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 4.82% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the period.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ EQRR opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

