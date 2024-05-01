H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 18.5 %

HEES stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.