Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after buying an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $56.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.