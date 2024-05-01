Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after buying an additional 947,115 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,105,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,567,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 210,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

