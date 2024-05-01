Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Takes $255,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,218,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 241,417 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $4,007,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

