Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,005,000 after acquiring an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 665,540 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ES opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

