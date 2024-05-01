Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,305 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 948.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $137,130,000 after purchasing an additional 472,327 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.50. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

