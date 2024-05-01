Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Plains GP by 63.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.51%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

