Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.