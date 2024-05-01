2,126 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,538,000 after buying an additional 115,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $370.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

