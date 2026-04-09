Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) CEO Sells $11,480.70 in Stock

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) CEO Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $11,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,959.68. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 2nd, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 20,900 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $312,246.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 19,500 shares of Afya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $292,110.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 2,320 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $34,614.40.

On Thursday, March 26th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 800 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $12,168.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Virgilio Deloy Capobian Gibbon sold 3,900 shares of Afya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $59,202.00.

Afya Price Performance

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Afya Dividend Announcement

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Afya had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 20.31%.The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.656 dividend. This represents a yield of 433.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Afya to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Afya by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth about $164,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

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Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

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