Insider Selling: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Director Sells $21,600.00 in Stock

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Vorhaus sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $21,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,730. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $382.10 million, a PE ratio of -54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Perion Network Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

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Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 136,999 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 102,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 38,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

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About Perion Network

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Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm’s platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion’s technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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