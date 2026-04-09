Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Financial Contrast

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osprey Bitcoin Trust and Virtu Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Bitcoin Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $3.63 billion 2.09 $468.36 million $5.13 9.56

Profitability

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

This table compares Osprey Bitcoin Trust and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Bitcoin Trust N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 12.90% 48.35% 4.24%

Volatility and Risk

Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtu Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Bitcoin Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Virtu Financial 1 5 3 0 2.22

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.27%. Given Virtu Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Osprey Bitcoin Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Osprey Bitcoin Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

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Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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