SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO Sells $24,200.00 in Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 245,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,339.90. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
John Charles O’hara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 2nd, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 25th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.
- On Monday, March 23rd, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.
- On Thursday, March 19th, John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $30,200.00.
SEALSQ Stock Up 0.9%
NASDAQ:LAES opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. SEALSQ Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $8.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on SEALSQ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEALSQ
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAES. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEALSQ by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
SEALSQ Company Profile
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.
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