NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.2515.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded NIKE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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