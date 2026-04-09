Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.1111.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Mondelez International Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.83 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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