Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

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ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 5.1%

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

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