Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE DHR opened at $196.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.14 and its 200 day moving average is $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

More Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI kept an Outperform rating on DHR and added the shares to its “Tactical Outperform” list — a vote of confidence from a major research house that can support demand for the stock despite a lower target. Evercore article

Evercore ISI kept an Outperform rating on DHR and added the shares to its “Tactical Outperform” list — a vote of confidence from a major research house that can support demand for the stock despite a lower target. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts (Jefferies, Wolfe) maintained buy/outperform stances on DHR even after adjusting models — indicating continued conviction in Danaher’s long?term fundamentals and M&A strategy. Jefferies Wolfe

Major analysts (Jefferies, Wolfe) maintained buy/outperform stances on DHR even after adjusting models — indicating continued conviction in Danaher’s long?term fundamentals and M&A strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: a recent healthcare roundup notes the industry holding up versus the broader market and highlights companies with solid fundamentals — a neutral tailwind for Danaher given its exposure to diagnostics and life?science tools. Healthcare sector article

Sector context: a recent healthcare roundup notes the industry holding up versus the broader market and highlights companies with solid fundamentals — a neutral tailwind for Danaher given its exposure to diagnostics and life?science tools. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms cut DHR price targets this week (Jefferies: $265 ? $240; Wolfe: $260 ? $230; Evercore: $254 ? $225). Lower targets narrow upside and reflect more conservative near?term expectations, which can cap gains even with buy/outperform ratings. Jefferies Wolfe Evercore

Multiple firms cut DHR price targets this week (Jefferies: $265 ? $240; Wolfe: $260 ? $230; Evercore: $254 ? $225). Lower targets narrow upside and reflect more conservative near?term expectations, which can cap gains even with buy/outperform ratings. Negative Sentiment: An investor?rights firm is investigating the proposed sale of Masimo to Danaher, probing whether the $180/share offer and the process were adequate — a potential legal/transactional headwind that could delay or complicate the deal and create near?term uncertainty. Masimo investigation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $265.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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