Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $221.69 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 13.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $221,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 137.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,221,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,035,000 after buying an additional 9,808,890 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,884,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,310,000 after buying an additional 7,147,440 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,381,000 after buying an additional 6,386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,338,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,466,000 after buying an additional 6,115,797 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HDFC Bank

Insider Transactions at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 648,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,544.62. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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