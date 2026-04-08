Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Geberit Trading Up 0.3%

Geberit Company Profile

Shares of GBERY opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $58.94 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

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Geberit AG is a Swiss-based manufacturer specializing in sanitary products and systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, the company develops and supplies installation systems, bathroom ceramics, faucets and piping solutions. Its product range encompasses concealed cisterns, flush plates, wall-hung toilets, washbasins, shower trays and underfloor heating systems, complemented by digital bathroom controls and smart water management technologies.

Founded in 1874, Geberit evolved from a regional metalworking business into a global market leader in sanitary technology.

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