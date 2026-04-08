Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in ASP Isotopes Inc. $ASPI

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,535 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 3,669.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,516,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,024 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $45,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,537,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,724.48. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPI stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $451.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.59.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASP Isotopes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASPI

About ASP Isotopes

(Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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