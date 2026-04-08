Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4,166.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,248,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

See Also

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