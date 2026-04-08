Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF $GII

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 123,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 775.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GII stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets. The Index is a composite of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Index (MGII), which is based on 255 stocks in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

Further Reading

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