16,935 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Impact Investors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 556,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1959 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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