Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $662.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $491.49 and a 1 year high of $700.97.

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About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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