Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 16,527 shares.The stock last traded at $60.44 and had previously closed at $60.94.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38.

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About Mercedes-Benz Group

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Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) is a German multinational automotive manufacturer principally known for the Mercedes?Benz brand of luxury passenger cars and vans. The company designs, produces and sells a broad spectrum of vehicles that includes compact cars, sedans, sport utilities, coupes, convertibles and light commercial vans, and it provides related aftermarket services and parts. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, the group delivers financing, leasing, insurance and mobility services through its financial-services arm.

Mercedes?Benz Group markets a portfolio of distinct marques and technology offerings, including Mercedes?Benz passenger vehicles, Mercedes?AMG high-performance models, Mercedes?Maybach luxury variants and the all?electric EQ family.

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