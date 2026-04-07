STUB (NYSE:STUB) Shares Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.42. 468,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,107,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on STUB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on STUB from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STUB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

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STUB Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at STUB

In related news, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $217,444.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,961 shares in the company, valued at $597,181.26. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STUB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STUB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STUB by 56,638.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 276,394 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in STUB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

STUB Company Profile

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Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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