Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Moffett Nathanson Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $283.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.21.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.77. 9,786,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,636,207. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $165.29 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total value of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,361 shares in the company, valued at $109,535,990.50. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,272,397,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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