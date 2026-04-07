United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.09. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.0450, with a volume of 1,134,922 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

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United Microelectronics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,782.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 53,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 261,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 116,456 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

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United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

Further Reading

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