9,992 Shares in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 65.1% in the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 30.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 193 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total transaction of $33,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,954,344.91. Following the sale, the director owned 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,783.04. The trade was a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,373 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $116.51 price target (down from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $127.91 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $223.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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