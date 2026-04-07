Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $14.97

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.9688.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

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American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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