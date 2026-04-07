NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on NWG shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after buying an additional 249,117 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,621,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,905,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,611,000 after purchasing an additional 851,997 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,531,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,764,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 895.0%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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