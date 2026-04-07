Brokerages Set Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target at $61.50

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. CJS Securities raised Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,017,244.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,390.24. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,603,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 554,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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