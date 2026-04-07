Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

Get Relx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

Relx Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of RELX stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Relx has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $42.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $41.96. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relx will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Relx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,662,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,474 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,350,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,207,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after acquiring an additional 863,856 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 664,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.