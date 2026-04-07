Head to Head Survey: Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, meaning that its stock price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Nostrum Oil & Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

Profitability

Nostrum Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.