Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $24.38

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.3750.

A number of analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Institutional Trading of Xencor

In other Xencor news, SVP Celia Eckert sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $36,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,685 shares in the company, valued at $885,206.25. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,798.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 546,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,402.32. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 44,020 shares of company stock worth $499,817 over the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000.

Xencor Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $912.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xencor has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 73.20%.Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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