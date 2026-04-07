Head-To-Head Review: Lifetime Brands (LCUT) versus Its Peers

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lifetime Brands to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lifetime Brands pays out -13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 64.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Volatility and Risk

Lifetime Brands has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.74, meaning that their average stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lifetime Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifetime Brands -4.16% 4.66% 1.62% Lifetime Brands Competitors -11.06% -5.41% -1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifetime Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifetime Brands $647.93 million -$26.94 million -5.06 Lifetime Brands Competitors $2.79 billion $76.96 million -3.05

Lifetime Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lifetime Brands. Lifetime Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lifetime Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifetime Brands 1 1 1 1 2.50 Lifetime Brands Competitors 299 1076 1056 50 2.35

Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 32.32%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 20.85%. Given Lifetime Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifetime Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home décor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including the Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, S’well, and Fred & Friends. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its retail websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

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