Penny Stocks To Research – April 4th

Visionary, Cocrystal Pharma, Sidus Space, Turbo Energy, JetBlue Airways, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Service Properties Trust are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, typically trading for less than $5 per share and often quoted on over-the-counter markets or pink sheets rather than major exchanges. They are highly speculative, usually illiquid and volatile, and carry greater risks of large losses or fraud for investors, though they can produce large percentage gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COCP

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIDU

Turbo Energy (TURB)

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TURB

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVC

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