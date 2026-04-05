Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $629,000 Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 219.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nebius Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,511,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,168,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 26,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,689.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 616,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,904,389.48. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,823 shares of company stock worth $7,457,358.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buy / analyst lift: Northland Securities gave NBIS a “buy” which, together with other upward analyst revisions, is supporting demand and price momentum. Read More.

Large institutional buy / analyst lift: Northland Securities gave NBIS a “buy” which, together with other upward analyst revisions, is supporting demand and price momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major capacity and customer commitments: Nebius announced plans for a ~310 MW AI campus in Finland and is tying into large, long?term contracts (Microsoft, Meta) and Nvidia partnerships — this underpins big future revenue and justifies higher valuation multiples. Read More.

Major capacity and customer commitments: Nebius announced plans for a ~310 MW AI campus in Finland and is tying into large, long?term contracts (Microsoft, Meta) and Nvidia partnerships — this underpins big future revenue and justifies higher valuation multiples. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst model re?ratings and fair?value lifts: Several street notes raised fair?value and targets after the AI deals and financing disclosures, which can attract buy?side interest and momentum flows. Read More.

Analyst model re?ratings and fair?value lifts: Several street notes raised fair?value and targets after the AI deals and financing disclosures, which can attract buy?side interest and momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/idea coverage highlighting Nebius as a fast?growing neocloud AI play is drawing retail and thematic investors into the name. Read More.

Positive media/idea coverage highlighting Nebius as a fast?growing neocloud AI play is drawing retail and thematic investors into the name. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/peer commentary is raising visibility but opinions are mixed — helpful for awareness but not an immediate catalyst until more contract/earnings evidence arrives. Read More.

Sector/peer commentary is raising visibility but opinions are mixed — helpful for awareness but not an immediate catalyst until more contract/earnings evidence arrives. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by senior executives (CEO Arkadiy Volozh, CTO Danila Shtan, and another insider) in late March/early April may spook some investors and adds selling pressure despite company growth story. See SEC filings for details. Read More.

Insider selling by senior executives (CEO Arkadiy Volozh, CTO Danila Shtan, and another insider) in late March/early April may spook some investors and adds selling pressure despite company growth story. See SEC filings for details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational caution: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 12) missed EPS and revenue expectations, leaving negative trailing EPS and a higher beta — execution and near?term margins remain risk points. Read More.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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