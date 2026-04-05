Mittie Doyle Sells 679 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) insider Mittie Doyle sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $10,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,952. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mittie Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $411,695.80.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.21) million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

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Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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