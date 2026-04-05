Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $99.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.9091.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

In related news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $48,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,033.51. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $62,972.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,393.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,454 shares of company stock worth $202,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,536,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Synaptics by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 814,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 671,647 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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