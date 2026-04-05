Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Financial Review

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) and Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for REGENXBIO and Dogwood Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 1 1 8 0 2.70 Dogwood Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.39%. Dogwood Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 468.72%. Given Dogwood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dogwood Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogwood Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REGENXBIO and Dogwood Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $170.44 million 2.58 -$193.88 million ($3.76) -2.27 Dogwood Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.26 million ($18.90) -0.11

Dogwood Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dogwood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dogwood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Dogwood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -113.75% -103.12% -37.83% Dogwood Therapeutics N/A -2,027.44% -31.29%

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Dogwood Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

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REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II that is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. In addition, the company licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. to develop ABBV-RGX-314 outside the United States. REGENXBIO Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia. The company was founded on February 28, 2012 is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

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