Insider Selling: Archrock (NYSE:AROC) CFO Sells $3,408,218.00 in Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) CFO Doug Aron sold 98,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,408,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 484,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,554.12. This trade represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

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Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.29. Archrock had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $377.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AROC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Archrock from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Archrock by 164.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

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Archrock, Inc is a Houston?based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short?term rentals and long?term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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